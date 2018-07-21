Five held for killing youth over past enmity in Ganjam

Berhampur: Police on Saturday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a youth at Sitalapalli village in Chamakhandi police limits of Ganjam district on July 14.

Manglu Das, who is said to be the prime accused in the case, along with four of his accomplices had bludgeoned to death B. Enkka Reddy of Sitalapalli village.

The accused persons had past enmity with Reddy, a mason by profession, and they suspected him of having an extra-marital affair, police said.

On the fateful day of July 14, the accused persons had picked a quarrel with Reddy and bludgeoned him to death. His body was recovered from a grazing land at Nuanagardiha area under Chamakhandi police limits. The police had seized a blood-stained stone, a mobile phone and a pair of shoe from the spot.