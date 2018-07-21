Crime

Five held for killing youth over past enmity in Ganjam

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
murder

Berhampur: Police on Saturday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a youth at Sitalapalli village in Chamakhandi police limits of Ganjam district on July 14.

Manglu Das, who is said to be the prime accused in the case, along with four of his accomplices had bludgeoned to death B. Enkka Reddy of Sitalapalli village.

The accused persons had past enmity with Reddy, a mason by profession, and they suspected him of having an extra-marital affair, police said.

On the fateful day of July 14, the accused persons had picked a quarrel with Reddy and bludgeoned him to death. His body was recovered from a grazing land at Nuanagardiha area under Chamakhandi police limits. The police had seized a blood-stained stone, a mobile phone and a pair of shoe from the spot.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.2K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.2K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
New Rs 100 note New Rs 100 note
1.2K
Business

New Rs 100 currency note coming by next month
To Top