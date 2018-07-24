Five held for ‘honour killing’ of couple in Koraput

Koraput: In a strange twist to the alleged suicide of a young couple whose bodies were recovered on railway tracks near Baliguda of Kusumi village in Koraput district on July 21, the police on Tuesday claimed it to be a case of honour killing.

It was a well-planned murder, said Koraput superintendent of police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh said at a press conference today. Singh’s statement came after the arrest of five persons including the father and brother of the deceased girl.

The accused were identified the girl’s father Tota Muduli, brother Pitabasa Muduli and three others Manamodha Muduli, Krushna Muduli and Kopala Lochan.

Dhanmoti Muduli of Mundipadar village under Kotpad police limits and her boyfriend Parsuram were found dead close to the railway tracks near Kusumi village in the district on June 21. Following the incident, Tota Muduli lodged a complaint with Kotpad police.

On the basis of the complaint, Kotpad Inspector-in-charge handed over the case to SI Binay Kumar Rai for further investigation. From the day, a manhunt was launched to nab the accused. During investigation, police found involvement of Tota, his son and three others in the murder.

The accused have been arrested and will be produced before court, the police said, adding, the weapons used in the murders have been seized.