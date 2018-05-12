Headlines

Five families render homeless after fire mishap in Bhadrak

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhadrak: A massive fire today broke out at Nuagaon village under Bansada police limits in Bhadrak district following which more than 15 houses were reduced to ashes.

However, no injury or casualty was reported in the mishap. It is suspected that the fire was being attributed to an electrical short circuit.

“The fire broke out in a house and spread to the adjoining houses within minutes in the congested locality. We demand district administration to compensate out losses and provide us houses as the affected families have nowhere else to live”, said a local.

Property worth several lakhs of rupees and at least five families were rendered homeless in the fire mishap.

