Five fake Maoists held in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: At least five members of a gang were arrested by Sambalpur police for indulging in extortion by pretending as Maoists on Wednesday. Another member is still at large.

Police seized two country-made pistols, as many mausers, a single bore gun, masks, besides five mobile phones, a hard disc and two motorcycles from their possession. They were arrested while attempting to extort Rs 10 lakh from a stone crusher unit owner at Ghusuraguda under Jamankira police limits after committing dacoity in the unit.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Sambhunarayana Deo, 29, alias Lulu of Babusahi, Tikeswar Sethy, 30, alias Kalia of Asurkhol – both from Deogarh, Oman Baba, 35, alias Nanu of Panposh in Rourkela, Sameer Kerketa, 28, of Taperbasa within Biramitrapur police limits and Ashok Lugun, 24, of Tendra Bargaon within Banei police limits – both from Sundargarh district.

“Another accused, Bhima alias Baya Nahak, 26, of Asurkhol in Deogarh district, is absconding,” said a police officer.