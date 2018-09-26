Five dead as three-storey building collapses in Delhi

New Delhi: One woman and four children died while seven others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed at Sawan Park area of Ashok Vihar in Northwest Delhi today.

The police personnel along with the rescue team reached the accident site and carried out rescue operations. Reportedly, nine persons have been rescued and admitted to the nearby hospital. Several others are still trapped under the debris of the building.

According to sources, the 20-year-old house collapsed at around 9.25 am today. Six teams of fire tenders rushed to the spot. Besides, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been mobilised for carrying out the rescue operation at the collapse site.