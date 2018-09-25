PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Five dead, 2 critical as car overturns into canal in Puri

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Five dead

Puri: At least five persons were killed while two others sustained critical injuries after the Bolero they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned into a canal near Rua village under Chandanpur police limits on New Jagannath road in Puri today.

Five dead, 2 critical as car overturns into canalThe mishap took place at around 5 am when the victims, all belonging to a family of Lal Kamanga village under Jarada police limits in Ganjam district, were headed to Puri in the Bolero and a pickup van to immerse ashes of a deceased of the family.

Sources said, the ill-fated vehicle skidded off the road; turned turtle and plunged into a road side canal killing five including two minors and a woman.

The deceased were identified as K Krishna (50), his brother Jagadish (40), K Yamabati (40), Abnan (7) and Yamabati (5). The injured persons initially taken to the Chandanpur and later to Puri DHH after their health condition worsened.

The police have seized the bodies for post-mortem. However, the vehicle driver is stated to be absconding soon after the accident.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
1.9K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
Abhijit Iyer Abhijit Iyer
1.7K
Headlines

No Response Needed To An Entitled, Self-Important Gasbag
Abhijit Iyer Mitra Abhijit Iyer Mitra
1.0K
Headlines

Baijayant’s friend Iyer terms Odias as ‘purchased presstitutes’, ‘paid outragers’
To Top