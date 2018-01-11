Five bogies, engine of Patna-Mokama Express gutted, no casualties

Patna: At least five coaches and an engine of Patna-Mokama passenger train stationed at Mokama railway station was gutted after a fire broke out in one of the bogies on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mishap occurred at around 1 am when railway personnel at the station spotted one of the bogies going up in flames. Soon the fire spread and engulfed four other bogies along with the engine.

The train which runs between Patna and Mokama reached the Mokama railway station at 10.30 pm and was stationed at platform number 4.

Railways employees and local GRP and RPF rushed to the spot to douse the fire but it didn’t help. The fire doused only after it completely gutted the bogies and engine.

According to sources, the train was supposed to be moved to the yard for cleaning during the night when the fire broke out.