Five activists arrested for barging into Agri Min’s residence, SI on duty suspended

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
activists arrested

Bhubaneswar: Protesting against farmers’ suicide and crop burning, activists of Nav Nirman Yuba Chhatra Sangathan today barged into the residence of Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout demanding his arrest.

As many as five activists of the farmers’ organization opened the main gate and barged inside though police officials had been deployed outside Rout’s residence.

Soon after, police van rushed the spot and police took the activists into custody. However, an SI on duty, identified as Jambeswar Muduli has been suspended for failing to stop the activists from entering the minister’s residence.

According to sources, the youth activists earlier in the day staged a demonstration at the Lower PMG square here in Bhubaneswar over the recent deaths of farmers and amendment of agriculture relief code and demanded to implement laws for sharecroppers.

This apart, the Sangathan has demanded to remove the Agriculture Minister from his post and arrest him, sources said.

