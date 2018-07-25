First poster of Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi comedy movie released

Mumbai: The first poster of ‘Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi’ has released. The poster features Sonakshi Sinha with a confused expression and Diana Penty’s WANTED picture in the backdrop.

The upcoming Bollywood comedy film is a sequel to 2016 film Happy Bhaag Jayegi starring Abhay Deol and Diana Penty. However the sequel features Sonakshi Sinha. Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Anand K. Rai and Krishika Lulla. The film is slated to release on August 24, 2018.

Bollywood film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account to share the first motion poster. He also confirmed that the trailer will be unveiled today. He wrote: “Trailer out today… Presenting the first motion poster of #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi… Stars Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra and Ali Fazal… Directed by Mudassar Aziz… 24 Aug 2018 release.”

