First poster of ‘Gully Boy’ starring Ranveer-Alia released

New Delhi: The first poster of ‘Gully Boy’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was released by the makers on the first day of the New Year.

The upcoming Bollywood flick is slated to release in February this year.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter and wrote: “Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt… First poster of #GullyBoy… Directed by Zoya Akhtar… Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar… 14 Feb 2019 release.”

‘Gully Boy’ is inspired by the rappers from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. Ranveer, who is paired opposite Alia for the first time on the big screen, essays the role of a street rapper in the film.

The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and is one of the biggest releases of 2019. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Ranveer is currently stretching out in the success of his latest super hit ‘Simmba’. The film stars the very beautiful Sara Ali Khan opposite him and has been helmed by Rohit Shetty.

On the other hand, Alia was last seen in ‘Raazi’ which won critical acclaim and was well received by the audience as well as critics.

