First poster of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Dream Girl unveiled

Mumbai: The first poster of Ayushmann Khurrana upcoming film Dream Girl, which will go on floors on December first week, has been unveiled on Monday.

The film Dream Girl is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has earlier written The Kapil Sharma Show and films like Freaky Ali and Welcome Back. It will be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter and shared the first poster of Dream Girl.

In the poster, Ayushmann is seen wearing a white t-shirt and a yellow sari with yellow bangles sitting on a bike.

After entertaining audiences with his two consecutive hits Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, Ayushman is all set to make us laugh in another romantic comedy film. Along with Ayushmann, actress Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen in the lead role.