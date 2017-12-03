First post-GST Budget likely on February 1

Headlines

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to present India’s first post-GST and the current government’s last full Budget on February 1, 2018.

The Budget session of Parliament may begin on January 30 with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the Joint Session of both the Houses of Parliament, according to sources.

The Economic Survey, detailing the state of the economy, is likely to be tabled on January 31 and the Union Budget may be presented the following day, sources said.

The Budget presentation was advanced by a month to ensure that proposals take effect from April 1, the beginning of the new financial year.

The tentative schedule is drawn up for the Budget Session means that there would be less than a month’s gap between two sessions of Parliament. The Winter Session, which begins on December 15, will end on January 5.

