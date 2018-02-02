First picture of Nandankanan tigress Ankita’s adorable cub

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park authorities have shared a photograph of a adorable newborn tiger cub born to tigress Ankita for the first time with media.

The tiger cub who had taken birth at the zoo on January 13 was found having liquid food from a bottle every two hours.

For the first time, the photos were clicked while the baby tigress was fed 35-ml Royal Canin liquid food after she opened her eyes on January 24 following 12 days of her birth.

The cub was looking so adorable while having liquid food that the officials could not stop themselves from clicking the pictures. The cub is the only baby of tigress Ankita surviving without a sibling.

Ankita had delivered two cubs at her enclosure in the zoo on January 13. One of the cubs, a male, died after a few hours of birth when an ferocious Ankita without her knowledge put her legs on the baby while she was attacking a monkey, which was jumping over the enclosure.

Since then, the zoo authorities have been taking care of the female cub after separating her from Ankita in view of the baby’s safety.