First phase poll results, a trailer of upcoming change: Pradhan

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: The BJP winning 60 seats in the first phase polls, including wiping out of BJD in all nine Kalahandi zilla parishad zones, is just a trailer of a bigger change to come, said Union minister for Petroleum and Natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan today.

Pradhan said the people of Odisha are disappointed with the autocracy of BJD and have expressed their dissent by choosing BJP in many districts. He also said the demonetisation move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an impact on the polls.

“People are now wondering who owns the Rs 750 crores deposited after demonetisation. People of Odisha want change now,” he said.

