First international KISS branches to be in Bangladesh

Bhubaneswar: A bhoomi puja was performed on Thursday for two international branches of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Dhaka and Jessore in Bangladesh.

The rituals to dedicate the land for the purpose were conducted in the presence of Dr Achyuta Samanta, Chairman, Daffodil International University (DIU), Dhaka, Md Sabur Khan and Dr Angela Gomes, Ramon Magsaysay Laureate and Founder Executive Director, Banchte Shekha, Jessore

The Dhaka KISS branch would be started in association with the DIU, which has provided land and funds for infrastructure development. The Banchte Shekha, a leading NGO in Bangladesh, has allocated land and funds for the Jessore branch. The KISS would provide technical and managerial support for functioning of the two branches, which are the first international KISS branches.

Both branches would function on fully free and fully residential basis and begin admitting students from the coming academic session. While 500 poorest of the poor Bangladeshi children would be provided free education at the Dhaka branch, the Jessore branch would only be for poor girl children.

Dr Samanta said it is a matter of pride for Odisha that branches of an organisation of the State with the name ‘Kalinga’ is being set up internationally.