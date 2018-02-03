Headlines

First International Extension Congress held at ICAR

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
International Extension Congress

Bhubaneswar: The First International Extension Congress 2018 was organized at the ICAR- Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA) here on Friday.

The congress is being held with a vision of incessantly evolving and developing extension education.

ICAR DG Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, OUAT Vice-Chancellor Prof S Pasupalak and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Principal Saurabh Garg graced as guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohapatra informed that extension is not technology transfer and it is beyond that of working on other domains like marketing. He also stated that extension will be a base for research and key for agricultural development in the country.

The entire congress comprised of 10 technical sessions in which emerging challenges and innovative approaches in extension, advancements and futuristic assessment in changing context of agriculture and society were discussed.

The concluding technical session was based upon interface among all stakeholders. Besides, the programme was graced by several delegates in the fields of agriculture and allied disciplines from within and outside India. Several professionals, including scientists, policy makers, extension personnel and students, from across the country and abroad attended.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
1.0K
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
rape rape
1.0K
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
927
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top