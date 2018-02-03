First International Extension Congress held at ICAR

Bhubaneswar: The First International Extension Congress 2018 was organized at the ICAR- Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA) here on Friday.

The congress is being held with a vision of incessantly evolving and developing extension education.

ICAR DG Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, OUAT Vice-Chancellor Prof S Pasupalak and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Principal Saurabh Garg graced as guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohapatra informed that extension is not technology transfer and it is beyond that of working on other domains like marketing. He also stated that extension will be a base for research and key for agricultural development in the country.

The entire congress comprised of 10 technical sessions in which emerging challenges and innovative approaches in extension, advancements and futuristic assessment in changing context of agriculture and society were discussed.

The concluding technical session was based upon interface among all stakeholders. Besides, the programme was graced by several delegates in the fields of agriculture and allied disciplines from within and outside India. Several professionals, including scientists, policy makers, extension personnel and students, from across the country and abroad attended.