First high-speed Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express flagged off

New Delhi: The much-awaited high speed, air-conditioned Tejas Express, which boasts of several ultra modern facilities onboard like LED TV and tea/coffee vending machine was flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on Monday.

Tejas Express is a state of the art train capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph with ultra modern amenities run between Mumbai and Karmali (5 days a week during Non-monsoon period and 3 days a week during monsoon period).

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu flagged off Mumbai CST-Karmali Tejas Superfast as Inaugural Special from Mumbai CST on Monday via Video conferencing from Swami Narayan Sabhagruh, Dadar. The train will reach Karmali on Tuesday.

Equipped with CCTV cameras besides smoke and fire detection system, the 19-coach Tejas train has bio- vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system.

Since the train is equipped with better facilities, the fare is slightly higher as compared to normal mail/express service. There are comfortable seating arrangements and each seat has LED TV with touch control system and call bell facilities.

The Tejas service, which was promised in the budget, is likely to be pressed on the Delhi- Chandigarh route.