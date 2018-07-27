First Heritage Cabinet meeting: Odia varsity to come up in Satyabadi

Bhubaneswar: The Heritage Cabinet formed by the Odisha government has decided to set up an Odia University in Satyabadi block of Puri district.

A decision in this regard was taken in the first meeting of the Heritage Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters after the meeting, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said, the Odia University will be set up on 25 acres of land in Satyabadi. The Heritage Cabinet has approved the proposal.

According to sources, the Heritage Cabinet has given its nod for four important proposals during the meeting. The Cabinet has decided to formulate Odia Culture and Heritage Policy for preservation and proliferation of art, culture and classical Odia language.

The Cabinet has approved the creation of a corpus fund to convert the Anand Bhawan Museum and Learning Centre (birthplace of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik) into a trust.

Moreover, the Cabinet has given nod for creation of a separate post of Director, Public Library for smooth and smart functioning of all libraries.

Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera, Culture and Tourism Minister Ashok Panda, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Snehangini Chhuria, SC/ST Development Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Higher Education Minister Ananta Das, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera and all secretaries of the departments were present.