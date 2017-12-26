First ever Odisha Cabinet meeting held at Puri, Odia Language Commission gets nod

Puri: First ever in 17 years of rule, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today chaired a Cabinet meeting outside the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The Cabinet meeting which was held at Circuit House in Puri ended up with several key decisions including the proposal to form heritage cabinet, Odia Language Commission along with quinquennial organization of Odia Language Summit, waving of course fee for Odia language studies at the College and University level,

Some of the other major decisions taken were to form a separate Odia Language and Culture Department which is currently functioning with the Tourism Department, increase in PHD seats in Odia language under different universities in the state, waving of course fee for Odia language studies at the College and University level and relaxation of norms under Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati Scholarship.

In a bid to make the use of Odia mandatory, the Cabinet also provided its nod to form a new law by bringing necessary amendment in the Orissa Shops and commercial Establishments Act (1956). The defaulters would be punishable under the new law. Similarly, a proposal for necessary amendment in the Orissa Official Language Act, 1954 to reward officials using Odia language in all government works also got passed during the meeting.

Naveen who arrived in the religious town to attend the 20th Foundation Day celebration of BJD held at Talabania as well as to chair the Cabinet meeting in the holy town Puri, began his day by paying obeisance at the Lord Jagannath Temple.