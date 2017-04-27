First Air Asia International Flight: 96 passengers welcomed by ministers at 00:08 hours

Bhubaneswar: The launch of Air Asia’s first direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Malaysia(Kuala Lumpur) was marked by a grand celebration at the Biju Pattnaik International Airport during late night hours on Wednesday.

The state government had made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the launch of the international flight. The flight from Malaysia was actually scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 11:25 pm. However, with a delay of around 40 minutes, the flight carrying 96 passengers arrived at Terminal 2 of the airport in the city at around 12:08 am on Thursday. The Tourism Department of the state welcomed the passengers and greeted them with all good wishes.

The passengers were welcomed with the pomp police music band and cultural dance performances depicting the Odia culture.

The flight (AK30) again departed from the airport to Kuala Lumpur carrying 159 passengers from the city at around 1:15 at night.

Sources said that, the 180 seated flight would operate four days in a week, notably on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It may be noted that, with the inclusion of the flight from Bhubaneswar has entered into the venture in eastern India. Earlier Air Asia had direct flight to Kuala Lumpur from Bangalore, Viakhapatnam, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli and New Delhi.

Among others present at the airport marking the occasion were Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, Tourim Minister of State Ashok Panda, School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra, MLA Priyadarshee Mishra, Tourism Secretary Aarti Ahuja were present.