Firing kills five during farmers’ protest in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The farmers’ protest in Madhya Pradesh took a violent turn on Tuesday after five Protestants were killed in firing on Mandsaur-Neemuch highway.

Home Minister Bhupendra Singh told NDTV that the police did not shoot at the crowd in the central city of Mandsaur, 325 kms from the capital of Bhopal.

“There was no firing by the police, an investigation has been launched,” he said, adding that bullets were shot by “anti-social elements.”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a judicial probe into the incident. The chief minister alleged that the Congress had a hand in inciting violence.

The farmers are demanding better remuneration for their produce and also a loan waiver. On Sunday, the farmers belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an organisation affiliated to the RSS, called off the protest while another farmers’ union said the agitation will continue.

But he was contradicted by a senior official, Ujjain Division Commissioner OM Jha, who told news agency IANS, “Around 2 pm, in order to control the agitated farmers, the police had to open fire in which two farmers died and several others were injured.”