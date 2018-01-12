Crime

Firing at Berhampur Ex-Mayor’s vehicle

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Berhampur

Berhampur: In yet another incidence of deteriorating law and order situation in silk city, some unidentified miscreants on Thursday opened fire at former Berhampur Municipal Corporation Mayor Siba Sankar Das while he was on his way near the Nilakantha Nagar temple in Gosaninuagaon here.

According to reports, Das had gone to attend a feast in the temple and while returning some unidentified miscreants intercepted him and opened fire at his vehicle near the temple. However, he escaped unhurt.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and stated an investigation. However, Das has not registered any complaint with the police yet.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Cuttack Cuttack
1.1K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
987
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
Odisha Odisha
568
Headlines

Odisha’s tableau not to be a part of Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year
To Top