Firing at Berhampur Ex-Mayor’s vehicle

Berhampur: In yet another incidence of deteriorating law and order situation in silk city, some unidentified miscreants on Thursday opened fire at former Berhampur Municipal Corporation Mayor Siba Sankar Das while he was on his way near the Nilakantha Nagar temple in Gosaninuagaon here.

According to reports, Das had gone to attend a feast in the temple and while returning some unidentified miscreants intercepted him and opened fire at his vehicle near the temple. However, he escaped unhurt.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and stated an investigation. However, Das has not registered any complaint with the police yet.