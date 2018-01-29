Headlines

Fire at Srinagar airport, air traffic suspended briefly

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
fire Srinagar airport

Srinagar: A fire broke out at the Srinagar International Airport today in the area under the control of the Indian Air Force, disrupting the air traffic for some time, officials said.

“There was a fire at the airport on Air Force side, which has now been put out,” an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

He said while there was no damage done due to the fire, the air traffic had to be briefly suspended as a precautionary measure.

“Normal flight operations have now resumed,” he added.

Sources said the dry grass at the airfield had caught fire but the cause of it was not known immediately.

