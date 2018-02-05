Fire service team begins probe into shopping mall fire in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a development, a three-member team led by Chief Fire Officer today started an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the outbreak of massive fire at a shopping mall on busy Linkroad-Badambadi road in Cuttack city on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethi said, “During inspection we have found the showroom neither had any fire safety equipment nor had obtained certificate from the concerned authorities. There was no building approval from the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). The investigation is still in progress. A case will be registered against the showroom authorities once we complete the investigation”.

Though the exact reason is still not clear, it is suspected that electrical short-circuit caused the fire in the showroom.

Six fire tenders had been pressed into action and over 100 fire personnel doused the fire that had already leaped to nearby shops.

The fire had broken out at a premier garment showroom located at Palamandap near Badambadi and the intensity of fire was so high that it leaped to nearby shops reducing lakhs of properties to ashes.

City Styles and Geeta Fashions, the two garment shops have been damaged the worst.

The incident occurred at around 11:40 am. A few customers first noticed the fire and later alerted the employees of the showroom, sources said.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded making traffic congestion from Link Road to Badambadi bus stand due to the massive fire.

Fire Services DG BK Sharma ordered a high level probe into the fire incident. Three teams have been formed to carry out the investigation.