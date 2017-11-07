Fire safety certificates to be issued online in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Owners of apartments, malls, theatres, multi-storeyed commercial establishments and hospitals may no longer need to run around fire stations to get fire safety certificates.

The Odisha fire service (OFS) has decided to facilitate delivery of the service through an online gateway, according to sources.

All fire stations will be equipped with computers and requisite hardware and software required to issue online certificates. The personnel will be trained for the smooth functioning of the online system, sources said.

The state has over 310 fire stations across the 30 districts.

The issue of fire safety became imperative in the wake of fire tragedy at SUM Hospital in October last year. At least 20 patients had died in the mishap.