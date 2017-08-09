Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Tuesday seized the hard disk of the CCTV installed in Pal Heights Hotel owner Satpal Singh’s residence at Buddheswari Colony here and sent it for forensic tests.

Sources said though the police have seized the CCTV footage, they are yet to retrieve its footage.

However, they have ascertained that the date settings were not correct in the CCTV footage. Why the date was not set correctly can be ascertained after investigations, said police.

Earlier, the postmortem reports of the fire mishap victims suggested that the death of five persons occurred due to asphyxia and burn injuries. There are different theories regarding the outbreak of the fire including a short circuit in the air-conditioner. To ascertain the reasons, experts’ opinion is being sought, said the police.

Sources said many questions have cropped up regarding the fire mishap which claimed the lives of four members of a family and a house maid, who was a minor. Police sources said surviving family members would be questioned to ascertain the truth, but one also has to understand the trauma they are going through after the terribly tragic incident.