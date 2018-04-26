Fire mishap in Jagatsinghpur, 15 houses gutted

Jagatsinghpur: As many as 15 houses were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Naranpur village under Nuagaon tehsil in the district last night.

However, no casualty or injury has been reported in the mishap. Properties including furniture, ornaments, cash and other articles worth several lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

On being informed, fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames after a two-hour-long drill.

According to reports, the mishap occurred when a few people were bursting fire crackers during a wedding procession which was passing through the village. The fire originated from one of these houses and spread to the adjoining ones in no time.