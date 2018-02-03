Fire mishap at CRPF camp in Rayagada, several articles gutted

Rayagada: A major fire broke out at the camp of Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) camp in Rayagada gutting properties worth lakhs.

Reportedly, the fire mishap occurred at around 1 am on Saturday while it took nearly for local fire tenders to douse the blaze.

According to reports, fire broke out at a room of the godown in the camp and the flames engulfed the entire godown damaging several articles of the jawans stored in the godown.

Though the exact reason of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit.