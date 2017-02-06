International

Fire kills 18 in Chinese massage parlour

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Chinese

Beijing: At least 18 people were killed and another 18 injured in a fire that broke out at a massage parlor in an eastern Chinese province on Sunday.

Police detained one person on Monday in connection with this incident. Eight lost their lives in the fire, while another 10 died in hospital.

As per sources, workers jumped out of windows to escape the blaze, which broke out at the Zuxintang parlor in Zhejiang province’s Tiantai County at around 5:26 pm (0926 GMT).

The cause of the fire is unclear yet.

Notably, in 2015, August an explosion at a hazardous material warehouse in the eastern city of Tianjin killed at least 114 people.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

5.0K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
3.9K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
BSNL BSNL
3.4K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
IPL auction OCA 10 names IPL auction OCA 10 names
3.1K
Headlines

OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction
railway budget railway budget
2.9K
Headlines

Centre okays new broad gauge line for Nuapada-Gunupur railway section
To Top