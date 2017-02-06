Fire kills 18 in Chinese massage parlour

Beijing: At least 18 people were killed and another 18 injured in a fire that broke out at a massage parlor in an eastern Chinese province on Sunday.
Police detained one person on Monday in connection with this incident. Eight lost their lives in the fire, while another 10 died in hospital.
As per sources, workers jumped out of windows to escape the blaze, which broke out at the Zuxintang parlor in Zhejiang province’s Tiantai County at around 5:26 pm (0926 GMT).
The cause of the fire is unclear yet.
Notably, in 2015, August an explosion at a hazardous material warehouse in the eastern city of Tianjin killed at least 114 people.