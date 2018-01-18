Fire engulfs over 60 houses in Berhampur slum

Berhampur: A massive fire broke out at a slum near Biju Patnaik Park here in the city today that engulfed around 100 houses.

Properties worth lakhs were reduced to ashes due to the fire. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Eyewitnesses said that a cooking gas cylinder kept in one of the houses exploded and fire broke out spreading to other houses in the slum, but the exact reason behind the fire is unclear.

Police have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The slum dwellers demanded compensation from the local administration.

All the families whose houses were gutted will be rehabilitated for temporary period at Biju Patnaik Kalyan Mandap and they will be served foods, said Berhampur legislator Dr Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik.