Fire broke out in Unit-I market in city

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Around 20 shops were burnt while fire engulfed the Unit-I market here in wee hours on Wednesday in the city.

As per police, at least 20 shops including electronics, eateries, tea stalls and others caught fire at around 3 am in the morning on Wednesday. Some locals who saw the shops burning, called up fire brigade. Around three fire tenders reached the spot and it took more than one hour to stop the blaze.

Meanwhile, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident. As per capital police, short circuit is stated to be the reason behind the mishap and properties worth Rs 20 lakh were damaged during the incident.

