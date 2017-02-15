Twin City

Fire broke out at SBI bank in Cuttack

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Cuttack: There was a major fire breakout at the branch of State Bank Of India situated in Buxibazaar, Cuttack on Tuesday afternoon.

As per sources, at around 4:30 pm in the afternoon, the whole office was gutted down. Fire gulped the furniture and the documents, computer in the office though there was no casualty reported.

The bank being situated at the core place of the city, the incident led to huge traffic congestion in the area. With the outcome of the incident, ten number of air conditioners, 12 computers and other valuables worth Rs 30 lakh was burnt.

The reason of the fire is still yet to be ascertained but sources say that it may be due to electrical short circuit.

