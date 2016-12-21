Fire broke out at Mexico fireworks market: 29 killed

Mexico: In a tragic incident, a massive explosion occurred at a fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital on Tuesday killing at least 29 people and many injured. A huge plume of charcoal smoke ballooned into the sky.
The blast was leveled at San Pablito market in Tultepec in the middle of the afternoon as it bustled with shoppers stocking up on fireworks to celebrate Christmas and New Year. It was the third devastating explosion and fire to ravage the market since 2005.
Around 26 people perished at the market and three more died after being hospitalized. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gun powder lingered in the air well after the explosion at the market, where most of the stalls were destroyed.
The National Civil Protection Co-ordinator Luis Felipe Puente said that some nearby homes were also damaged.The scene remained dangerous and he asked people not to come within 3 miles( kilometers) to avoid hampering the emergency response.
The Mexican Red Cross immediately sent 10 ambulances with 50 paramedics to the scene.