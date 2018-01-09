Latest News Update

Fire breaks out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s office, none injured

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In yet another incident of fire mishap, a fire today broke out at the fifth floor of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office building here, police said.

The fire broke out inside the computer server room of the high-security office of Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan.

The fire sent the security personnel into a tizzy as the cavalcade of the Chief Minister was to arrive.

Fire tenders were rushed to the building, which also houses offices of senior officials.

Some electronic property has been damaged in the fire and the prima facie reason was said to be a short circuit, officials said.

