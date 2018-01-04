Twin City

Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a shopping complex in Odisha capital early this morning.

According to reports, the mishap took place at ‘Venus Daily Market’ located near Damana Square here.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the window panes of Shahnaz Husain Franchise Salon located at the 2nd Floor of the shopping mall at around 3.30 AM this morning, later spreading to other shops located in the mall.

A passerby noticed the smoke and raised an alarm to gather the locals. After their initial efforts to douse the fire failed, locals called up the fire brigade office and police.

At least 6 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the flames by 5.30 AM after reaching the market around 4.30 AM.

Commissionerate Police has reached the spot and is trying to find out the exact cause of the mishap which is yet to be ascertained.

However, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

