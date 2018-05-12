Fire breaks out in Rourkela NIT, No loss reported

Rourkela: A fire broke out in a computer laboratory of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, in Odisha on Saturday. No casualty has been reported.

According to reports, an AC caught fire due to short circuit in the computer lab of the Computer Science and Engineering Department of the institution in the morning.

Smokes started billowing out of the lab leaving students in a state of panic. However, the NIT authorities took prompt step and called up Rourkela Fire Brigade Office immediately.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and captured the fire before it goes wild.

“The fire was caused due to short circuit in an AC in the lab. However, no major loss to the lab has been caused due to the incident,” informed Dinabandhu Mallick, Station Officer, Rourkela Fire Brigade Office.