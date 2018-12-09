Fire breaks out in Mumbai slum

Mumbai: A devastating fire has broke in Malad, a slum in Mumbai here on Sunday.

Media reports said six fire tenders are trying to douse the fire. Firemen are trying their best to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas of the slum.

Unconfirmed reports said the fire was caused by a cylinder blast. There was no report of any casualty.

It is worthwhile to mention here that in October, a major fire broke out in a slum in Bandra West. In the devastating fire at least 50 huts were destroyed.

The fire swept through the slum rapidly destroying huts, but there was no casualty.The firemen fought for over four hours to tackle the blaze.