Fire breaks out at poultry research centre in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Fire broke out at a poultry research centre in Chhatana under Rasagobindpur block in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

No causalities have been reported till the last report.

Officials said, two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. Property and other mechanical equipment worth Rs lakh were reduced to cinders.

The actual cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, according to fire officials.