Fire breaks out at MKCG Medical College hostel in Berhampur, no casualty

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Fire breaks out at MKCG Medical College hostel
Representational
14

Berhampur: Panic gripped the people after a fire broke out at the hostel rooms of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported.

However, the exact cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Related Posts

Road construction work resumes in Phiringia; locals demand…

Ganjam police nab another notorious criminal

Over 80 quintals of paddy gutted in fire in Nabarangpur

According to sources, the incident occurred at the hostel building of residential senior doctors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Fortunately, no inmates were present inside the building when the fire mishap occurred.

Reportedly, the fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.