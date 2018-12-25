Fire breaks out at MKCG Medical College hostel in Berhampur, no casualty

Berhampur: Panic gripped the people after a fire broke out at the hostel rooms of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported.

However, the exact cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the incident occurred at the hostel building of residential senior doctors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Fortunately, no inmates were present inside the building when the fire mishap occurred.

Reportedly, the fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze.