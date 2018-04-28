Fire breaks out at Kendrapara DHH, no injuries

Kendrapara: Panic gripped in the area after fire broke out in the paediatric ward of Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) today.

However, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident as the alert hospital staff responded immediately after noticing the fire. They evacuated many patients out of the hospital with their babies.

Though the reason behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit in wiring might be the cause of the fire.

Notably, a similar incident was reported from Angul DHH on March 18, where fire broke out at the Maternity and Child Healthcare building owing to a blast in the stabilizer kept on the ground floor.

However, no casualty was reported as the attendants of the patients rushed them out of the hospital building.