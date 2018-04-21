Latest News Update

Fire breaks out at BJP president Amit Shah’s meeting venue in Uttar Pradesh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Amit Shah

Rae Bareli: A minor fire broke out at the venue of a public meeting of BJP president Amit Shah, triggering panic and commotion in the audience.

The fire, which was brought under control in short time, broke out due to an electrical short-circuit near the media enclosure, officials said.

Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the dais at the time of the incident.

State BJP chief Mahendranath Pandey was addressing the gathering when smoke and sparks were noticed.

Because of the fire, the programme was stopped for a while.

