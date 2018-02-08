Fire breaks out at Odisha Saree Centre, properties worth lakhs reduced to ashes

Berhampur: A massive fire broke out at the Odisha Saree Centre at Hanuman Bazaar here on Tuesday evening and reduced all the goods stored in the godown to ashes.

The estimated value of property destroyed was more than Rs 50 lakh.

On being informed, 10 fire tenders from the city and its periphery to the spot and brought the fire under control after slogging for more than three hours. Fortunately there were no casualties in the mishap.

Though many shops were located near the saree showroom, luckily the fire didn’t spread to them. From the preliminary inquiry it was ascertained that an electrical short circuit was cause of the mishap, said Southern Region Fire Officer Jagga Rao. He also alleged that no fire safety measures were taken up by the showroom management.

The Fire Officer said as similar incidents are taking place frequently despite strict instruction from the Fire Services, notices have been issued to as many as 50 business establishments and shopping malls.