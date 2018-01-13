Latest News Update

Fire breaks out at Mumbai airport’s domestic terminal, no casualties

Mumbai: A fire broke out at the Mumbai airport’s domestic terminal 1B here on Saturday, officials said.

The fire started at a ground floor conference hall and then spread to the first floor of a lounge near the airport’s gate number 9, said an official.

An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Control Room said that the fire started in the afternoon and fire brigade personnel have rushed to the site along with eight fire engines, six jetties and water jets.

The official said that there was no report of any casualty and the operation to douse the fire was on.

