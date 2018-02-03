Fire breaks out at Madurai Meenakshi Temple, over 30 shops gutted

Madurai: At least 30 shops were damaged when a fire broke out in the complex of the famed Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai complex but there was no damage to the temple itself, said a fire service official.

No human casualties were reported.

Officials confirned that the sanctum sanctorum was left intact, but ancient sculptures on walls near Aavaram Kaal Mandapam were damaged.

The fire broke out at 10.40 pm near the east gopuram (temple tower) on Friday.

Sources said that a short circuit could have led to the fire although the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the fire broke out after the shopkeepers had downed the stutters for the day along the Swami Sannidhi area at around 10.30 pm and left.

“There is no damage or the temple. The old wooden door was saved by preventive action. The fire is now under control”, said a senior fire service official.

The area has been cordoned off and the electricity supply has been disconnected as a precautionary measure.