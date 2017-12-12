State at Large

Fire breaks out at IOCL refinery in Paradip

Pragativadi News Service
Paradip: A major fire broke out at the oil refinery plant premises of the IOCL here today. However, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

According to reports, an oil pipe near Gate-I of the refinery caught fire following which heavy smoke was seen emanating from the plant premises that spread panic among the local residents.

Local fire brigade units rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and doused the fire.

However, the exact reason behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained.

