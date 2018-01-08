Headlines

Fire breaks out at Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital; principal’s office gutted

Pragativadi News Service
Gorakhpur: A massive fire broke out today at the state-run BRD Hospital, infamous for deaths of scores of children last year allegedly due to shortage of oxygen, fire department said.

However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Three fire tenders were pressed to control the inferno that caused extensive damage to the principal’s office and the adjacent record room situated in the hospital premises.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The medical college had hit the headlines in August last year when 63 children, including infants, died within a span of four days when the supply of oxygen was allegedly disrupted due to non-payment of dues to the vendor.

