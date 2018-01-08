Fire breaks out at Bengaluru bar: 5 employees charred to death while sleeping

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, at least five people, including a woman, died in a fire that broke out at a bar in Bengaluru on Sunday night.

The five people who died were employees at the restaurant and were sleeping inside when the blaze started. They have been identified as Swami (23), Prasad (20), Mahesh, Manjunath (45) and Keerthi (24).

The bar was almost completely charred before the fire was brought under control in the early hours of Monday. Those killed were employees at the Kailash Bar and Restaurant bar.

The blaze started around 2.30 am at the bar in Kalasipalyam, according to reports.

According to preliminary investigation indicates the employees died due to suffocation and that the fire-fighters took time to break open the main entrance of the bar.

The incident comes a little over a week after a deadly fire killed 14 people at a popular nightspot in Mumbai, the Kamala Mills compound.