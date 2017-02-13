Headlines

FIR against Talcher MLA

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Talcher MLA

Bhubaneswar: Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan’s name has emerged in a controversy with a woman bringing an allegation against him today at the city based Mahila Police Station. The woman has alleged in an FIR that Pradhan married her but then deceived her.

As per the FIR, the woman has said the duo married at a Jagannath temple. However, he has never accepted her as his wife in public, she said. She added that he has rather started threatening her against raising the matter in public.

While the woman has demanded that the MLA give her social acceptance as his wife, the MLA could not be contacted for his statement.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Anubhav Anubhav
12.6K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
8.5K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate
7.2K
Latest News Update

Buddhaditya can’t take Odia film criticism!
Miscreants slit girls’s throat Miscreants slit girls’s throat
6.4K
Crime

Miscreants slit girl’s throat
heaviest heaviest
4.0K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
To Top