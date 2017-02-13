FIR against Talcher MLA

Bhubaneswar: Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan’s name has emerged in a controversy with a woman bringing an allegation against him today at the city based Mahila Police Station. The woman has alleged in an FIR that Pradhan married her but then deceived her.

As per the FIR, the woman has said the duo married at a Jagannath temple. However, he has never accepted her as his wife in public, she said. She added that he has rather started threatening her against raising the matter in public.

While the woman has demanded that the MLA give her social acceptance as his wife, the MLA could not be contacted for his statement.