FIR against Shah Rukh Khan for rioting

Kota: The Government Railway Police (GRP) lodged an FIR against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly “rioting” and “damaging” railway property during the promotion of his film Raees at Kota Railway station.
The case was registered against the actor on Monday night by the GRP on the direction of a railway court. Following a complaint by Vikram Singh (32) who owns a food trolley at the station alleged that during “Raees” promotion on January 23 at Kota railway station the actor did not get down from the train.
He waved to his fans and started throwing gifts at them. One such gift was hurled near Singh’s trolley. The trolley was damaged as people rushed to catch the gift.
Notably, one person died and another was injured due to huge crowd gathered at railway station.