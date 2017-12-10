FIR registered against Fortis Hospital in dengue death controversy

Gurugram: The Haryana Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the Gurugram Fortis Hospital management on charges of “grave negligence” that allegedly led to the death of a dengue patient recently.

The FIR was registered under section 304(2) of the IPC in a dengue death case of a three-year-old girl in September.

Adya Singh had died of dengue 15 days after she was admitted to the Fortis multi super-specialty hospital. Her death had sparked a controversy after the hospital staff billed her family almost Rs. 16 lakh for the treatment.

The police complaint was registered two days after the state government removed Fortis from its list of empanelled hospitals.

Earlier, a government-constituted committee in its report had charged the management with serious irregularities in the functioning of the hospital administration.

Following which, state Health Minister Anil Vij had ordered the police to lodge an FIR against the hospital.

The lodging of the FIR comes close on the heels of a letter written by Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Saturday to Haryana Urban Development Authority asking them to cancel the lease of land to Fortis hospital in Gurgaon due to alleged violations of the terms and conditions of the agreement.